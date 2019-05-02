Moto E6 features, specifications leaked; hints at 5.45-inch display, Snapdragon 430 SoC

With the Moto G7 series now available, it will be interesting to see when Motorola plans to unveil its next-generation Moto E smartphone. While there is no official word from the Lenovo-owned company yet, alleged specifications and features of the Moto E6 have now surfaced online.

It is worth noting that Motorola had unveiled the Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus, and the Moto E5 Play at an event in Brazil nearly a year back. It was followed by an India launch of the Moto E5 and the Moto E5 Plus in July last year. The Moto E5 Plus was launched for Rs 11,999, while the Moto E5 was launched for Rs 9,999.

The next-generation Moto E6 too is expected to launch in the affordable price segment. When launched in India, it will be up against smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor to name a few. The alleged features and specifications of the Moto E6 have been shared online by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman.

Moto E6 leaked features, specifications

According to the leak, the Moto E6 is internally codenamed ‘Surfna’. It is likely to come with a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display, and could be powered by a 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. There will also be 2GB RAM on offer, as well as 16GB and 32GB storage options.

Other leaked features include a 13-megapixel S5K3L6 rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel S5K5E9 front camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the software front, the device is expected to run stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

To put these specs into perspective, let’s take a quick look at the features and specifications of the Moto E5. The smartphone was launched with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of expandable storage. It also came with a 13-megapixel f/2.0 rear sensor, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.