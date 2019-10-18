comscore Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch in Brazil
Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch; sports fingerprint scanner and more

As per past reports, the company is planning to launch its upcoming Moto G8 lineup on October 24. Just days before the launch, renders for the Moto E6 Play have leaked online.

  Published: October 18, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Motorola Moto E6 Play

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone at its upcoming launch event in Brazil. As per past reports, the company is planning to launch its upcoming Moto G8 lineup on October 24. Just days before the launch, renders for the Moto E6 Play have leaked online. These renders paint a better picture of what to expect from one of the devices. According to past reports, the company is planning to launch its Moto G8, G8 Plus and the G8 Play at the event.

Moto E6 Play render details

Taking a closer look at the renders, it looks like the device will come in two color options. These colors include Blue and Black. We can also see a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the device along with a single rear camera. Moving to the front, users will get similar bezels on the top and bottom of the display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Motorola has also added the volume rocker and power button on the right side of the device. Beyond this, we are likely to get a microUSB port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

Beyond this, users will also get a 3.5mm audio socket on the top of the display. The report by GizmoChina also reveals that the back for the device will be crafted using a plastic. On the software side, users will get near-stock Android experience with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The report did not reveal any information about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Given that the device is entry-level, it is likely that Motorola may opt for Snapdragon 400 series SoC. It is also possible that the device maker may head to MediaTek processors to power this device. We are not sure if and when Motorola is planning to bring the rumored G8 series devices to India.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 4:42 PM IST

