Motorola unveiled the Moto E6 Plus smartphone at the recently concluded IFA 2019. Now it seems the device is close to launching in India. The Lenovo-owned company is teasing the launch of a new smartphone via Flipkart, which is likely to be the Moto E6 Plus.

Moto E6 Plus launch in India teased

A teaser on the Flipkart mobile app reveals details of an upcoming Motorola smartphone. It was first spotted by FoneArena. Going by the listed features, it is indeed the Moto E6 Plus. The company is using the hashtag #AbNoCompromise to tease the upcoming device.

A tweet on Motorola India’s account reveals the image of the upcoming device, yet again confirming the Moto E6 Plus. There’s however no word yet on an exact launch date.

Zyaada storage, kam price. #AbNoCompromise on storing important files, your favorite movies, music and more, with 64 GB internal storage at an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for something new and exciting! pic.twitter.com/AkD5Lwo1D6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2019

Features, specifications, price of the new Motorola smartphone

Motorola has so far revealed the European pricing for the Moto E6 Plus. The device costs €139, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000. There’s only one color choice to opt for – Silver Grey. Going by the teasers, it is all but certain that the smartphone will be available via Flipkart.

As the name suggests, the Moto E6 Plus is the successor to the recently launched Moto E6. As far as specifications go, the new device features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) display, and a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC under the hood. There’s up to 4GB of RAM, and also up to 64GB internal storage on offer. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The dual-SIM device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back.