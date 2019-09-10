comscore Moto E6 Plus India launch teased: Expected prices, launch date, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto E6 Plus India launch teased; to be available via Flipkart
News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased; to be available via Flipkart

News

The upcoming Moto E6 Plus is the successor to the Moto E6. The new smartphone was unveiled at IFA 2019, and is likely to soon launch in India via Flipkart.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 12:04 PM IST
motorola-moto-e6-plus-launch

Motorola unveiled the Moto E6 Plus smartphone at the recently concluded IFA 2019. Now it seems the device is close to launching in India. The Lenovo-owned company is teasing the launch of a new smartphone via Flipkart, which is likely to be the Moto E6 Plus.

Moto E6 Plus launch in India teased

A teaser on the Flipkart mobile app reveals details of an upcoming Motorola smartphone. It was first spotted by FoneArena. Going by the listed features, it is indeed the Moto E6 Plus. The company is using the hashtag #AbNoCompromise to tease the upcoming device.

Motorola, Moto E6 Plus launch, Moto E6 Plus teaserA tweet on Motorola India’s account reveals the image of the upcoming device, yet again confirming the Moto E6 Plus. There’s however no word yet on an exact launch date.

Features, specifications, price of the new Motorola smartphone

Motorola has so far revealed the European pricing for the Moto E6 Plus. The device costs €139, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000. There’s only one color choice to opt for – Silver Grey. Going by the teasers, it is all but certain that the smartphone will be available via Flipkart.

As the name suggests, the Moto E6 Plus is the successor to the recently launched Moto E6. As far as specifications go, the new device features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) display, and a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC under the hood. There’s up to 4GB of RAM, and also up to 64GB internal storage on offer. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The dual-SIM device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 12:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline
News
Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

News

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

News

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased
Realme 5 to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5 to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG खेलने से मना किया तो रेता पिता का गला, जानें पूरा मामला

एक शख्स ने 1,300 क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी याद कर 1 लाख 80 हजार का चूना लगाया

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Huawei का पहला फोल्ड होने वाला स्मार्टफोन Mate X अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च!

TAGG ZeroG ट्रू वायरलैस ईयफोन भारत में 4,999 रुपये कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास


News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased
News
Moto E6 Plus India launch teased
Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline
Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details
iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

News

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped
Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

News

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16