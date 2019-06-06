comscore
Moto E6 Plus spotted online featuring Android 9 Pie, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Motorola's upcoming Moto E6 Plus smartphone has made an appearance on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie. The device may pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

  Published: June 6, 2019 10:37 AM IST
It seems that Motorola might soon launch a new smartphone as an unannounced Moto E6 Plus device has surfaced on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the handset might debut with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The 12nm SoC leverages higher-clocked 2.0GHz Cortex-A53 cores. Last year’s Moto E5 Plus device was launched with 2GB/3GB RAM option, which is also expected for the Moto E6 Plus.

The listing hinted that the upcoming Motorola phone could arrive with 2GB RAM option. The device scored 830 in the single-core test, and 3,706 in the multi-core test. The handset will reportedly be available for purchase via Amazon India, and run Android 9 Pie operating system. Besides, the more affordable Moto E6 is said to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset under the hood, GSMArena reports.

Separately, last month, the company launched a Moto Z4 smartphone in the US. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched Motorola One Vision phone at an event in Brazil in the same month. This handset is rumored to soon make its debut on the Indian shores. Motorola will reportedly be launching a new device on June 20 in India, which is said to be Motorola One Vision.

Talking about the specifications, the Motorola One Vision packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display with a hole punch design. Under the hood is Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. At the back of the phone, there is a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. This setup is paired with a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing.

Additionally, the primary camera is capable of capturing 12-megapixel stills. It also supports features like shot optimization and a Night Vision mode. On the front of the Motorola One Vision is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Pie OS, and is part of Android One program, promising three years of software updates. The One Vision smartphone from Motorola is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery. It uses 15W TurboPower charger for fast charging tech. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

  Published Date: June 6, 2019 10:37 AM IST

