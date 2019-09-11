Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola is all set to launch its next budget smartphone, the Moto E6s in India. According to a recent teaser, the company confirmed that it will launch the device on September 16, 2019, on Flipkart. As part of the promotion, the company also teased the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to this, the teasers confirm that the upcoming Moto E6s is likely to be the Moto E6 Plus. For some context, the smartphone maker launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 last week.

Moto E6s teaser details

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the company shared details about the upcoming smartphone on Flipkart. The teaser navigates to a dedicated landing page for the smartphone. The company is marketing the smartphone with a tagline “AbNoCompromise” which translates to “Now no compromise”. It likely means that Motorola is positioning the smartphone as a jack of all trades. Taking a look at the specifications on the landing page, the device will feature 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM.

In addition to this, the device will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Here, the primary camera features a 13-megapixel sensor and the secondary camera sports a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The landing page also showcased a number of images shot on the smartphone. Teaser also indicates that the device will sport a 6.1-inch Max Vision screen with HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ration. The front of the Moto E6s also features a tear-drop shaped notch on the top of the display.

Device renders also show a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. Beyond this, the upcoming device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Motorola has also added support for two SIM cards along with a 3,000mAh battery. The company has not shared any details about the pricing or availability at the time of writing. It also did not share the details about rebranding the device to a new name in India. However, it is likely that Motorola will launch the device in the coming weeks.