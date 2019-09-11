comscore Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto E6s scheduled to launch on September 16 in India; specifications
News

Moto E6s scheduled to launch on September 16 in India; specifications

News

The company also teased the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to this, the teasers confirm that the upcoming Moto E6s is likely to be the Moto E6 Plus.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 3:34 PM IST
Motorola Moto E6s Flipkart teaser

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola is all set to launch its next budget smartphone, the Moto E6s in India. According to a recent teaser, the company confirmed that it will launch the device on September 16, 2019, on Flipkart. As part of the promotion, the company also teased the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to this, the teasers confirm that the upcoming Moto E6s is likely to be the Moto E6 Plus. For some context, the smartphone maker launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 last week.

Moto E6s teaser details

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the company shared details about the upcoming smartphone on Flipkart. The teaser navigates to a dedicated landing page for the smartphone. The company is marketing the smartphone with a tagline “AbNoCompromise” which translates to “Now no compromise”. It likely means that Motorola is positioning the smartphone as a jack of all trades. Taking a look at the specifications on the landing page, the device will feature 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM.

In addition to this, the device will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Here, the primary camera features a 13-megapixel sensor and the secondary camera sports a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The landing page also showcased a number of images shot on the smartphone. Teaser also indicates that the device will sport a 6.1-inch Max Vision screen with HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ration. The front of the Moto E6s also features a tear-drop shaped notch on the top of the display.

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019: Prices, features, specifications

Also Read

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019: Prices, features, specifications

Device renders also show a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. Beyond this, the upcoming device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Motorola has also added support for two SIM cards along with a 3,000mAh battery. The company has not shared any details about the pricing or availability at the time of writing. It also did not share the details about rebranding the device to a new name in India. However, it is likely that Motorola will launch the device in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
News
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

Deals

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased
Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

News

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16
Motorola One Action Review

Review

Motorola One Action Review

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से होगा लाइव, इन सभी iPhone में मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A30s और Galaxy A50s भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें क्या हुए हैं बदलाव

Vivo का बिल्कुल नया U10 स्मार्टफोन जल्द भी भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon में दिखाई दिया टीजर

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से इन डिवाइसों पर इन नए फीचर्स के साथ होगा उपलब्ध


News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
News
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow