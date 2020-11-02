comscore Moto E7 clears FCC and TUV certification, could launch soon | BGR India
News

Moto E7 passes FCC and TUV certifications, close to launch date

Mobiles

Moto E7 will form part of the E7 series lineup which already has the E7 Plus that launched for under Rs 10,000.

  • Published: November 2, 2020 9:38 AM IST
Motorola E7 Plus (3)

Image for representation: Moto E7 Plus

Moto E7 launch is just around the corner. And the wait might not last long. Motorola’s upcoming Moto phone has passed multiple certifications like FCC, TUV this week. Which all but confirms the product is ready for the official unveiling. Now’s we’re just waiting to hear from the company about its launch date. This development comes via 91 Mobiles report, where they have spotted the device listed on these certification sites. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 full specs revealed by online retailer

The Moto E7 models have made their way to the listing, highlighting what you get inside the box. And with the TUV confirmation, it’s all but assured the phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery. This battery unit supported meager 5W charging. So, it’s fair to say the Moto E7 will purely be an entry-level smartphone, running on Android. Most of the details of the Moto E7 were revealed by an online retailer who shared details through their listing. This smartphone gets Android 10 out of the box. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling with Rs 30,000 price cut in India

Moto E7 specifications (leaked)

The phone is likely to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720 × 1,520 pixels) display with ugly looking thick bezel. The phone’s display will pack a notch, which will carry the selfie camera. There is currently no information about the processor of the Moto E7 smartphone. However, it will definitely launch in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. Talking about optics, this smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released on GitHub

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Also Read

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

The main camera of this smartphone will be 13-megapixels, while it will have a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the company has opted to give a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The phone is likely to pack a 3,500mAh battery with a claimed backup of up to 2 days on a single charge. For connectivity, this phone will get a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth. And the Moto E7 will have a rear fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 2, 2020 9:38 AM IST

