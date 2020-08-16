comscore Moto E7 Plus could launch with Snapdragon 460 SoC | BGR India
Moto E7 Plus could launch with Snapdragon 460 SoC; specifications leaked

The Moto E7 Plus will arrive as the successor to the Moto E6 Plus that debuted in September last year.

  Published: August 16, 2020 9:41 PM IST
Motorola has some pending launches heading towards its portfolio of more affordable phones. One of the rumored phones is the Motorola Moto E7 Plus. This model has already been seen previously, either by some leaked images or its certification on the Geekbench platform. Now, a new leak has revealed that the Moto E7 Plus will be the first phone to use the Snapdragon 460 chipset. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site

The new leak comes from the trusted leaker Evan Blass through his Twitter account. In his post, he has revealed the key specifications of this mid-range smartphone. Among these, it is indicated that the E7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

The Moto E7 Plus will use the Snapdragon 460 chipset

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 460 mobile platform along with the Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G during the month of January, earlier this year. The SD460 chipset is manufactured in an 11nm process, its CPU is made up of eight cores and has a base clock frequency of 1.8GHz, along with an Adreno 610 GPU. As its model number indicates, it is designed for phones in the mid-range segment. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart: Check price and features

Based on the images Evan Blass shared, the Moto E7 Plus smartphone will pack a rear dual-camera setup, one of which is a 48-megapixel primary camera. The second camera is not yet known, but it does come with the Night Vision feature. The device is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery.

Other leaked features

The Moto E7 Plus will arrive as the successor to the Moto E6 Plus that debuted in September last year. The leaked image of the phone that appeared in a previous leak revealed that it has a screen with a drop-shaped notch. The rear dual-camera setup is also assisted by laser autofocus and LED flash.

It will also feature a classic fingerprint reader on the back. Similarly, the phone was revealed to be equipped with a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no news on the release date of the Moto E7 Plus. However, considering that its predecessor was made official in September 2019. It is likely that this new device will launch sometime this month or in September.

