After the Moto G9 Plus, Motorola has also unveiled another smartphone called the Moto E7 Plus, which has seen a lot of leaks recently. As expected, the Moto E7 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that arrives with some interesting features in it. These include the Snapdragon 460, which is a new chipset from Qualcomm. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery, which is impressive for its price segment.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Starting from the display, the Moto E7 Plus retains its predecessor's waterdrop notch design but is slightly larger at 6.5 inches. It uses the Max Vision LCD panel, which offers HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There's a small cutout at the top of the screen that houses one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Motorola has embedded a dual-camera setup that is housed in a square camera module.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. In terms of processing, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset with 8 cores. It promises a 50% faster performance than the previous generation. To help it work more optimally, there is also Adreno 610 as a graphics processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via microSD.

Complementing the specs, we get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM Nano support, 4G connectivity, WI-FI 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the smartphone has dimensions of 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm with a weight of 200 grams. It runs the Android 10 OS and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery. Unfortunately, the Moto E7 Plus is only equipped with a standard 10 Watt charger.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto E7 Plus has been launched in Brazil and is sold in two color choices, such as Navy Blue and Amber Bronze with a BRL 1,349 price tag (around Rs. 18,700) for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Like the Moto G9 Plus, its availability for the international market is still unknown.