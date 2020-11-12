comscore Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs and features | BGR India
Moto E7 renders leak online and reveal design, other key features

Motorola is working on a new smartphone called the Moto E7 which will join the recently launched Moto E7 Plus.

  • Updated: November 12, 2020 5:59 PM IST
Moto E7 Press Rendors

Image: Gizmochina

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its new entry-level phone called the Moto E7. True to its name, it will be the successor of the Moto E6 which the company released last year. In addition, this smartphone also comes to accompany the Moto E7 Plus which was made official last September. The launch date of the Moto E7 is yet to be revealed by the company. There are also no words on the India launch of the Moto E7 yet. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked: Check all details

In early November, Moto E7 received many important certifications including FCC, NBTC Thailand, to TÜV Rheinland. The entry-level phone from Motorola is showing up in the render. The Moto E7 render shared by a popular tipster named Abhishek Yadav shows the overall design we’ll be looking at. Apart from that, it also makes the phone one step closer to launch. Also Read - Moto G9 Power smartphone launched with a 6000mAh battery and 64MP triple camera

Moto E7 render reveal crucial details

From several render images that appear online the Moto E7 smartphone looks just like its brother Moto E7 Plus. The phone is said to come with a waterdrop notch design with a small notch at the top of the screen that will house one selfie camera. Even the rear looks similar, where we can see the dual-camera packaged in a square camera module. Only this time the LED flash has moved from the top to the right side accompanied by an integrated fingerprint sensor in the distinctive Motorola logo. Also Read - Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched: Price, specifications

Other features include the power and volume buttons that are placed on the side of the device and what looks like a 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on top.

Lastly, the render reveals that at least on the Moto E7 we will get blue and gray colors. Moreover, leaks also come with the main specifications that the Moto E7 will offer and at the same time confirm the rumors so far.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 5:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 12, 2020 5:59 PM IST

Best Sellers