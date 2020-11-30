Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 20,999. Motorola claims that this affordable 5G smartphone is completely “made in India”. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on December 7 through Flipkart at 12noon. The device will be available in two colour options Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver. Also Read - Motorola prepares to launch Moto G 5G in India today: Specs and price

Motorola has priced the Moto G 5G pretty well. In fact, it has become one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India now. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Plus India launch expected soon: Here are the details

In the official press release, the company stated, “The moto g 5G comes with support for 11 Global 5G Network Bands which ensures that you are ready for any Sub 6 5G Band that is launched in India. The moto g 5G is also compatible with most Sub 6 bands available globally, ensuring that you are truly global-ready!” The company further added, “Plus the moto g 5G comes with 4X4 MIMO & Carrier Aggregation support that ensures blazing-fast network performance and the fastest possible data speeds.” Also Read - Motorola confirms Moto G 5G for India, launching on November 30

Besides the gorgeous pricing, Motorola is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This means consumers with shopping for the Moto G 5G with their HDFC bank card will be able to get the smartphone at Rs 19,999.

Moto G 5G specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the Moto G 5G comes packed with a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR 10 display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s a microSD card support as well that will expand the storage up to 1TB. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with TurboPower 20W charging support.

On the camera front, the Moto G 5G comes packed with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Moto G 5G comes with a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera. On the software front, the phone runs near-stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.