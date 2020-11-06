Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched: Price, specifications

We’ve been hearing about the existence of the Moto G 5G smartphone for a long time, whose leaks have sprung up in the last few weeks. And now, Motorola has finally officially launched it. As the name suggests, the Moto G 5G is a continuation of the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone that the company released earlier. The main highlight of the Moto G 5G is that it is equipped with 5G connectivity support, as the name implies. Also Read - Moto E7 passes FCC and TUV certifications, close to launch date

But apart from offering the latest generation of the 5G telecommunications standard, the specifications offered by the Moto G 5G are quite attractive, like other models. Especially when talking about the price, which makes it one of the affordable 5G phones in the market.

Moto G 5G specifications

Going straight to the specifications, the Moto G 5G comes with the same 6.7-inch LCD screen as the Plus model. However, the resolution has been downgraded to Full HD, including a refresh rate that has changed to the 60Hz standard. In line with what has been leaked so far, the new smartphone from Motorola features a punch-hole design which is home to a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls.

At the back, we get a triple-camera setup packed in a square camera module that looks similar to the Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone that was also recently launched. The three cameras consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens along with a 2-megapixel macro camera. Accompanying the camera is an LED flash and fingerprint sensor integrated into the distinctive Motorola logo.

Moving on to the processor, it is true that the Moto G 5G is indeed powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor which supports 5G by pairing it with a choice of RAM between 4GB or 6GB and internal storage ranging from 64GB and 128GB. Another highlight that the Moto G 5G brings is a large 5,000 mAh battery to keep it running all day long. It is also supported by 20W fast charging technology to provide faster power via USB Type-C.

The Moto G 5G also has an IP52 splash-proof rating, while still retaining the headphone jack and dedicated button for the Google Assistant. Finally, this phone runs the My UX interface but is still based on the Android 10 operating system.

Moto G 5G Pricing and Availability

The Moto G 5G is planned to be sold in a number of markets such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. It is available in two colour choices, namely Volcanic Gray and Frosted Silver. As for the price, Motorola is selling it with a starting price tag of €299.99 (around Rs. 26,500) for the 4GB + 64GB version. Those who want the 6GB + 128GB variant will have to make up for it at a price of €349.99 (around Rs. 30,600).