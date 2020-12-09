Another Motorola smartphone is said to be in the works and this time it is the Moto G Stylus (2021). This will succeed the Moto G Stylus 2020 edition. As per the latest report the smartphone was briefly listed on the Amazon US website. The listing revealed some of the key details of the smartphone. It not only revealed the specifications but also the expected pricing of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2021) edition. Notably, the company is yet to reveal confirmed details about the Motorola smartphone. Also Read - Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

To recollect, the Moto G Stylus was announced in February this year and the launch timeline could be the same for the upcoming smartphone. According to the Amazon US listing, first spotted by GizmoChina, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will be priced at $341.89 (which roughly translates to Rs 25,100) in the US. The phone is seen listed in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. The company is yet to confirm the pricing, so take this information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Moto G9 Power India launch today: Expected specs and price

Moto G Stylus (2021) expected specifications

The Amazon US listing revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2021). According to the listing, the phone will come packed with a massive 6.8 inches hole-punch display. It will include a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will be backed by a massive 4000mAh battery. There is no word on whether the device will support fast charging technology or not. Also Read - Moto G 5G in pictures: Stock Android with next-gen performance

The listing further revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card. There should be more than one variant.

On the software front, the Mot G Stylus (2021) will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the camera front, the Motorola phone will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there should be a 16-megapixel image sensor.