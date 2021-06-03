Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

Motorola is competing with Realme in terms of “who launches the most smartphones in a year?” After seeing a couple of new Moto G models populating the budget smartphone space, Motorola seems to be working on another. This time, it is expected to be the Moto G Stylus 5G and could launch first in the US. The phone could be aimed at the budget segment primarily. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2021 from Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and more

Based on a couple of reports, the Moto G Stylus 5G will have a spec sheet more in line with the likes of the Moto G10 Power instead of the Moto G 5G. The phone is, as expected, going to feature a stylus pen for scribbling and note-taking, similar to a Samsung Galaxy Note device. Based on the previous Stylus models, this one could just act as a pen and not a wand-like remote controller.

Moto G Stylus 5G leaked specifications

In order to fulfil its criteria of bringing 5G at an affordable price, Motorola will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip, says a report from 91Mobiles. This is most affordable chip Qualcomm makes that brings support for 5G connectivity. It is weird that Motorola chose to avoid the more powerful and cheaper MediaTek Dimensity chips that its rivals like Realme and Oppo use.

Motorola is also going to put a 48-megapixel main camera sensor at the back. The report from Technik News also suggests that it will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Similar to the 4G model, the display will measure 6.8-inches and rely on an IPS LCD panel, with a hole cut out to hold the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is also reported to arrive with a 5000mAh battery that gets support for 10W fast charging solution.

Based on previous launches, the Moto G Stylus 5G could be initially launching in the US market. India has never got a Moto G Stylus model but we could see a change this year. Motorola has launched more Moto G models than ever in India in the last few months. The Moto G10 Power, Moto G30, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 and Moto G 5G are some of the recent additions in the last few months, with the Moto G100 rumoured to arrive later this year.