Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online: All you need to know

If reports are to believed, the Moto G Stylus might be unveiled next month. The company is said to launch Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto Edge+ phones.

  Published: January 30, 2020 5:24 PM IST
Motorola is expected to unveil as much as four phones on February 23. The company is said to launch Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto Edge+ phones. If reports are to believed, the Moto G Stylus might also be unveiled next month. Ahead of the launch, real-life images of the alleged device have surfaced, giving us our first real look at the Moto G Stylus.

GSMArena reported that a Twitter user got a hold of a pre-production unit of the Moto G Stylus. The images suggest that this Motorola phone will feature a punch-hole display. It will even pack a basic stylus, and one of the images shows an app that takes advantage of the stylus. It is unknown if this is the company’s exclusive Moto app. A fresh report claims that the Moto G Stylus will pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 117-degree wide-angle action camera at the back.

It is said to arrive with three cameras at the back, the details of which are scarce at the moment. The Moto G Stylus is likely to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might be launched with a 6.3/6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is said to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series chipset. 91Mobiles reported that Motorola will launch the Moto G Stylus with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which will be further expandable.

Moto Z5 with a beefy 5,000mAh battery could be Motorola’s next smartphone

Motorola could add a 4,000mAh battery inside the Moto G Stylus. The device offers support for fast-charging tech. The cited source mentioned that the device has a curved back and a polycarbonate build. The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

The Moto Z5 with a beefy 5,000mAh battery has been spotted in the FCC database listing. It bears model number XT2055-1. Sadly, no other details about the smartphone are known at the moment. Also, rumors hint that the Motorola smartphone may not actually launch at MWC, rather, the company will hold a special unveiling event for the same.

