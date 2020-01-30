Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

Motorola is expected to unveil as much as four phones on February 23. The company is said to launch Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto Edge+ phones. If reports are to believed, the Moto G Stylus might also be unveiled next month. Ahead of the launch, real-life images of the alleged device have surfaced, giving us our first real look at the Moto G Stylus.

GSMArena reported that a Twitter user got a hold of a pre-production unit of the Moto G Stylus. The images suggest that this Motorola phone will feature a punch-hole display. It will even pack a basic stylus, and one of the images shows an app that takes advantage of the stylus. It is unknown if this is the company’s exclusive Moto app. A fresh report claims that the Moto G Stylus will pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 117-degree wide-angle action camera at the back.

Watch: Top 5 features of Moto Razr

It is said to arrive with three cameras at the back, the details of which are scarce at the moment. The Moto G Stylus is likely to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might be launched with a 6.3/6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is said to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series chipset. 91Mobiles reported that Motorola will launch the Moto G Stylus with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which will be further expandable.

Motorola could add a 4,000mAh battery inside the Moto G Stylus. The device offers support for fast-charging tech. The cited source mentioned that the device has a curved back and a polycarbonate build. The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

The Moto Z5 with a beefy 5,000mAh battery has been spotted in the FCC database listing. It bears model number XT2055-1. Sadly, no other details about the smartphone are known at the moment. Also, rumors hint that the Motorola smartphone may not actually launch at MWC, rather, the company will hold a special unveiling event for the same.