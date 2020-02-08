comscore Moto G Stylus, G Power announced under $300 | BGR India
Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power announced with Snapdragon 665, to be priced under USD 300

Both the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power will feature the Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM, a 6.4-inch screen and more.

  Published: February 8, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Moto G Stylus

Motorola’s Moto G series has featured popular budget phones over the years. Back from the first Moto G to pretty much every successor that came after, the smartphone series has targeted large audiences with the value for money propositions that it puts forward. Now the Moto G series is coming back with the philosophy upped by a notch. The Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power were just announced this year.

The new Moto G series phones will come with bugger screens, fasters processing and better cameras. Both phones will reportedly still stay under the $300 price point. The Moto G Stylus will also be one of the few phones that have a stylus. Moreover, since other stylus-armed phones tend to be expensive, the Moto G Stylus could be one of the cheapest options.

According to a report by The Verge Motorola will drop the sequential naming scheme that it has been following for ages. The new phones will be successors to the Moto G7 series. The $299 G stylus will succeed the G7 while the G Power that stands for $50 lesser will succeed the Moto G7 Power.

Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus: What’s new?

The phones share a near-similar design. They will feature shiny plastic bodies and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also the 3.5 mm headphone jack. While the phones reportedly have a water-repellent design, they would not exactly be waterproof. The Moto G Power will be slightly thicker than the Moto G Stylus. This is due to a larger battery sitting in the G Power.

Both phones have reportedly better screens and make the switch to punch-hole displays. Both the Moto G stylus and the Moto G Power will feature 6.4-inch screens, 19:9 FHD+ displays and 16-megapixel front-facing cameras. The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. There will be triple cameras on the two phones. Further, they both will have 4GB RAM, stereo speakers and the latest Android 10.

The main differences between the devices are the special set of features they bring to the table. The names are pretty self-explanatory – The Moto G Power has a bigger battery while the Moto G Stylus will feature a stylus. Note that the stylus will likely be a simple analogue stylus. It is unlikely to feature tricks like the S-Pen’s Bluetooth linking or camera shutter buttons. However, there is the Moto Note, a note-taking app that automatically launches when you pull out the stylus.

  Published Date: February 8, 2020 11:03 AM IST

