Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images, reveals punch-hole display

One can see that the Moto G Stylus will carry a stylus and the punch-hole display. The smartphone has also got listed on a certification website in Canada with model number XT2043-4.

Motorola’s upcoming Moto G Stylus’ alleged real-life images surfaced online yesterday, and now, the press renders have leaked as well. As posted by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter, one can see that the Moto G Stylus will carry a stylus and the punch-hole display. The smartphone has also got listed on a certification website in Canada with model number XT2043-4. The same model number had previously surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database.

It is believed that the Motorola XT2043-4 will be debut as the Moto G Stylus and it’ll be the first Android smartphone from Lenovo-owned company with a stylus. Furthermore, Mishaal Rahman of XDA-Developers claims that the Moto G Stylus’ internal codename is “sofia+” (via Gadgets360). It is similar to the upcoming Moto G8 Power, which is reportedly codenamed “sofiar”.

Another Motorola device surfaces with codename 'Blackjack' and 5,000mAh battery

Another Motorola device surfaces with codename 'Blackjack' and 5,000mAh battery

Motorola is expected to unveil four phones on February 23. The company is expected to launch Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto Edge+ phones. If reports are to believed, the Moto G Stylus might also be unveiled alongside next month. Yesterday, a Twitter user got hold of the alleged pre-production unit of the Moto G Stylus. The leaked real-life images suggested similar design as the press renders.

Previous report claimed that the Moto G Stylus will pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 117-degree wide-angle action camera at the back. It is said to arrive with three cameras at the back, the details of which are scarce at the moment. The Moto G Stylus is likely to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might be launched with a 6.3/6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Motorola might use the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series chipset and reports suggest that the phone will only come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

