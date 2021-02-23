Motorola Moto Edge S, which was launched in China earlier this year is expected to launch as the Moto G100 in the global markets. Motorola Moto G100 was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, suggesting an imminent launch. The listing also reveals key specifications of the device as well. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30 India launch expected soon: Know details here

Notably, Moto Edge S was codenamed 'Nio', which is also listed in the recent Geekbench 5 listing of Moto G100, further confirming that the latter is indeed a variant of the Edge S. We take a look at what we know about Moto G100 so far:

Moto G100 spotted on Geekbench: Specifications revealed

Motorola Moto Edge S is touted as the world's first smartphone with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and Moto G100 will also run the same. The smartphone will have 8GB of RAM, though more storage variants could be unveiled as well. The smartphone runs Android 11. It scored 957 in single-core performance and 2815 in multi-core performance, respectively.

Moto G100 (Globally) AKA Moto Edge S (China) spotted on geekbench.

-Android 11

-8GB ram

-snapdragon 870

-adreno 650 GPU https://t.co/lXb2AgVEvD pic.twitter.com/nUOlizF07y — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 21, 2021

There is no word on when it could be announced, though tipster Debayan Roy claimed in a tweet that Moto Edge S along with a budget Moto G-series device will launch in India in February itself. However, the tweet should be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official word from the company so far.

Motorola Moto Edge S price in India (expected)

Motorola Moto Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500) for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model as well, which is priced at CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 27,000). The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price of CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 31,500).

The Motorola Moto Edge S price in India is expected to remain similar. Of course, we will need to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

Motorola Moto Edge S specifications

Moto Edge S gets a 6.7-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with support for refresh rate of up to 90Hz and HDR10 colors. The dual punch-hole cutout on the top includes a 16-megapixel primary selfie camera and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera.

The smartphone sports a plastic unibody design. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, which has a clockspeed of 3.2GHz on the primary performance core. There’s support for 5G networks as well. The rear camera setup is a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with PDAF system, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a fourth ToF sensor.

The battery is a 5000mAh one with support for 20W fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, power key-mounted fingerprint sensor, and IP52 certification of water and dust resistance.