Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs
News

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs

News

Moto G100, the rebranded Motorola Edge S arrived in European and Latin American markets for a price starting at Euro 499.99 (around Rs 47,200).

Moto G100

Moto G100, the new smartphone in the Moto G lineup has finally be unveiled by the US-based handset maker. As with any Moto-G series smartphone, this new mid-range offering packs a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Moto G100 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch

To note, the new Moto G100 is the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S phone that was launched in China earlier this year. Here are the price, and other aspects of the new Moto-G series phone Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Moto G100 price, availability

Moto G100 has been launched in European and Latin American markets. Motorola hasn’t shared any details about its plan to showcase the handset in other countries. As for the pricing, Moto G100 tags a price of Euro 499.99 which translates to Rs 42,700 for the base variant. The device gets three colour coat options- Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, and Slate Grey. Speaking of availability, the phone is up for sale in European and select Latin American markets. Also Read - Motorola Moto G100 set to arrive globally on March 25

Moto G100 specifications, features

The new Moto G100 looks identical to its older Moto-G series siblings with a bulky body, tall-form factor, and noticeable chin upfront. Specs-wise, the phone features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display is HDR10 certified. Speaking of the front panel, the phone houses two punch-hole cutouts to accommodate the dual selfie camera setup.

Powering the phone is the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform that promises flagship-grade performance. The chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

moto g100, moto g100 price, moto g100 launch, moto price in india, moto g100 specs, moto g100 features, moto g100 camera, moto g100 battery, snapdragon 870, dual selfie camera, 64MP camera, android 11, My UX, motorola

On the imaging front, Moto G100 equips a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and 1/2″ sensor which is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel fixed-focus depth sensor, and a ToF sensor for better laser autofocus. For selfies, the phone offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

In terms of software, the device gets the custom Moto-stock version My UX UI which sits on top of Android 11. The company has added a new ‘Ready For’ platform similar to Samsung Dex which enables a desktop-like interface when connected to an external monitor. There is a docking station as well that will charge up the device and keep it connected.

As mentioned earlier, the phone gets a backup of 5,000mAh and includes 20W fast charging support. Unlike other brands, Motorola hasn’t ditched the 3.5mm audio jack. Other features on the new Moto G100 include- NFC, water-repellent coating, 5G connectivity, dedicated Google Assistant button, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: March 26, 2021 9:15 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax In 1 की पहली सेल, सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं दमदार स्मार्टफोन

iPhone यूजर्स के लिए FAU-G का इंतजार खत्म, iOS पर डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A52 Review in Hindi: दमदार फीचर्स वाला 'परफेक्ट' मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

How to save Instagram photos: इंस्टाग्राम की फोटो को सेव करने के लिए अपनाएं यह आसान तरीका

Best Sellers