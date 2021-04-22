Moto G20 leaks as latest Motorola budget phone: Check all specs, price

Motorola is on a roll these days, launching more phones in just a few months than it did in an entire year back in 2019. After the recent launches of Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion as well as the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power, there are rumours of another new Moto G series devices aimed at the budget segment. It’s called the Moto G20 and we have our hands on its renders and specs. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

The Moto G20 has been leaked by Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, confirming that it is aimed at the affordable smartphone segment. The renders reveal a familiar Motorola design language that we already saw on the updated Moto G series. Additionally, there are some specifications revealed alongside. Also Read - Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched to compete with Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 series

Moto G20 renders and specs leak

The renders reveal a simple design theme that is standard across the entire Moto G series in 2021. It has a simple candy bar design with a rectangular camera hump on the rear and a waterdrop-notch display on the front. Similar to affordable phones, the bottom of the display has a fat chin. The phone is likely to come in two colour variants: Rosa Flamingo (pink) and Sky Blue (light blue). Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

The specifications reveal that phone carries IP52 certification for water and dust resistance. The IPS LCD display measures 6.5-inches and supports a resolution of 720p. A 13-megapixel selfie camera sits within the waterdrop notch on the top. The rear cameras consist of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

One of the biggest highlights is that unlike recent Moto G models, the Moto G20 relies on a Unisoc T700 chipset. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is said to run on Android 11. The battery capacity stands at 5000mAh but there’s no mention of a fast-charging support.

The Moto G20 does not feature a fingerprint sensor but retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. The tipster claims that Motorola could sell the phone in Spain at a price of Euro 148.

It remains to be seen whether the Moto G20 makes it to the Indian market. Based on Motorola’s track records, the Indian variant could feature different specifications to probably fit in between the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30.