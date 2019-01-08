Moto G5S Plus update rolling out with December 2018 Android security patch

Back in September 2018, Motorola launched the Moto G6 Plus in India. At that time, the other two members of the series – Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play – had already been available in the country for a few months. Now that it’s 2019, all eyes are on the G7 line-up. However, what’s good is that Motorola is continuing to support even two-generation old smartphones with relevant updates, the case in point being Moto G5S Plus.

Motorola has started seeding the December 2018 Android security patch to Moto G5S Plus, AndroidSage reports. Bearing build identifier OPSS28.65-36-6, the update is still based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and most likely comes with the usual bug fixes and general performance improvements. It’s worth mentioning that Moto G5S Plus was originally launched with Android Nougat on-board.

The update is currently being rolled out in some regions (including India), with a wider rollout expected to follow soon. However, as is the case with most OTA updates, it may take a while for the December 2018 security patch to reach all Moto G5S units out there. If you have the G5S Plus, you can manually check for the update under the smartphone’s settings.

Moto G5S Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The software experience is near-stock, with a few of Motorola’s useful tweaks sprinkled on top.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

For imaging, the Moto G5S Plus features a dual-lens rear camera system comprised of two 13-megapixel modules. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing lens for selfies and video calls. The mid-range smartphone features all standard connectivity options, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.