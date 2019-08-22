comscore Motorola Moto G6 Play update rolling out: A look at the new features
The Moto G6 Play received Android Pie earlier this year. Now, Motorola is rolling out a few more Pie features via a new software update.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 4:00 PM IST
Moto G6 Play Flipkart main

Motorola’s Moto G6 Play smartphone is receiving a new software update. It brings in a couple of new features as well as a newer Android security patch. Read on to find out everything about the new Moto G6 Play update.

Moto G6 Play update details

The update rolling out is just over 600MB in size. Hence it is advisable to use a steady Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. As mentioned, the update brings in the slightly dated June 2019 Android security patch. For perspective, companies have begun rolling out August 2019 security patch for their smartphones.

In addition to the patch, the update brings in the Digital Wellbeing feature to the Moto G6 Play. This default Android Pie feature helps users track their screen on time, and in the process reduce it. Another noteworthy feature rolling out with this update is Motorola’s own One-Button Nav.

Here you essentially get a pill shaped button at the bottom of the screen, which is used for all gestures. One can tap to go home, a short swipe up for multitasking window, a right swipe to switch to the most recent app, and a left swipe to go back.

Price in India, features, specifications

Motorola launched the Moto G6 Play in India back in June last year. It was launched for Rs 11,999, and ran Android Oreo out-of-the-box. In February earlier this year, the smartphone got its Android Pie update along with the likes of Moto G6, and Moto Z3 Play. The smartphone is now available online in India for around Rs 8,000.

