Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

Motorola is rolling out a new software update for the Moto G6 Plus smartphone globally. The latest update brings in the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not include any newly added features.

The latest Moto G6 Plus update bumps up the software build version to PPWS29.116-20-16, and its firmware is about 1.9 GB in size. However, the OTA update size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. The Moto G6 Plus is not in line to receive the Android 10 OS upgrade, as the smartphone has previously got a major OS update.

According to Google’s Android bulletin changelog, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Moto G6 Plus OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Moto G6 Plus features, specifications

The Moto G6 Plus made its debut back in April 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 5.9-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Moto G6 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and Adreno 508 GPU. It packs a 3,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.