Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India; Price, specifications, availability and more

After launching the Moto G7 Power in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola has now launched the Moto G7 in the country along with younger sibling of Motorola One Power, called the Motorola One. The full 7th gen Moto G series – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play – was first introduced in Brazil last month, and up until now the Indian market had only received the Moto G7 Power from the series.

Today, Motorola has officially announced the Moto G7 arrival for the Indian market. Not just that, it has also introduced all-new Android One smartphone, the Motorola One alongside. Both smartphone only come in one variant. These will be available in two color options of Clear White and Ceramic Black.

Moto G7 and Motorola One: India price, availability and launch offers

The Motorola One comes in one variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999. On the other hand, Moto G7 has been priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Both smartphones will be available starting March 25 across all leading mobile stores offline as well as on Flipkart.

Motorola has also announced launch offers on both smartphones. The Moto G7 and Motorola One buyers will get up to Rs 2,200 cash back offer from Reliance Jio on eligible Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans.

Motorola Moto G7: specifications and features

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. At the front, it features a waterdrop notch similar to the one found on smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme. It sports a 3D glass build and Motorola has added a layer of P2i water repellent coating at the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, Motorola has equipped the Moto G7 with a dual rear camera setup comprising of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also supports fast charging with the 15W power adapter that comes bundled with the device.

Motorola One: specifications and features

The Motorola One features a slightly smaller 5.9-inch 19:9 Max Vision HD+ display than Moto G7. At the front, it even features wider notch display similar to its elder sibling, the Motorola One Power. It is the company’s second Android One smartphone in India after the One Power.

Watch Video: Motorola One Power First Look / Hands on

Internally, the handset boasts of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated microSD card slot. For imaging, Motorola has equipped the Moto G7 with a dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes backed by a 3,000mAh battery with 15W power adapter.