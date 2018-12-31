Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack

The rumored Moto G7 is likely to come with a waterdrop notch along with 3.5mm headphone jack, something that is growing to be exclusive in this day and age. The design information was revealed by a case render for the device. This comes right after reports indicated that the company is planning to launch its G7 lineup in February 2019. The launch is expected to take place in Brazil before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. However, with two months to go before the expected launch of the device, the leaks about the device have already started surfacing online.

According to a report by AndroidPure, the case renders for the upcoming device confirm some of the design elements of the device. These include the waterdrop notch, dual-camera setup on the back, circular Motorola design with the fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio socket. The front of the device will come with a thick chin at the bottom. The report also indicated that the company is going to launch four devices as part of the G7 series in the company year instead of the usual three variants.

The four devices that are set to launch include the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and the Moro G7 Power. According to the report, the company is likely to add Snapdragon 632 SoC in the G7 series. The new addition to the lineup, the Moto G7 Power is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Talking about the camera department on the G7 devices, the standard G7 and G7 Plus are expected to come with the dual camera setup on the back and other devices will come with a regular single camera setup.