comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far
News

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

News

The Moto G7 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC and runs Android 9 Pie OS.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 4:54 PM IST
moto G7

Last month, Motorola launched its Moto G7 family in Brazil, which is a sequel to the Moto G6 series. Now, the Moto G7 is all set to make its debut in India soon. The company has officially confirmed this information from its official Twitter account. The Lenovo-owned company has teased a video of the Moto G7 and is promoting the device with the #stylematterstoyou hashtag. At the moment, it is unknown whether the company will also be launching other smartphones in the Moto G7 series.

Moto G7 expected price

The Moto G7 is priced at $299 (approximately Rs 21,300) in Brazil. The company could offer the Moto G7 smartphone in India with a similar price tag. The other Moto G7 lineup smartphones, including the Moto G7 Plus cost $349 approximately Rs 24,900), and the Moto G7 Play retails at $199 (approximately Rs 14,200).

Moto G7 specifications and features

With the Moto G7 already official in Brazil, we already know the specifications of the handset. The smartphone sports a 6.24-inch Max Vision notched display with a resolution of 1080×2270 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, and backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. One can also expand the storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card. On the software side, the handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official: Price, specifications and features

The standard Moto G7 smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system with Google Lens integration. Up front, the device is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. It is kept alive by a small 3,000mAh battery, which supports 15W Turbopower charging. It is said to offer up to 9 hours of battery by just 15 minutes of charging. As for the biometric sensors, the dual-SIM Moto G7 is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 4:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India
News
Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India
Redmi AirDot and Redmi 1A Washing Machine Launched in China

News

Redmi AirDot and Redmi 1A Washing Machine Launched in China

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

News

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

News

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year

News

Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India

Redmi AirDot and Redmi 1A Washing Machine Launched in China

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

News

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far
Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

News

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

News

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

Trending

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr
Flipkart 'Grand Gadget Days' sale: Up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles and more

Deals

Flipkart 'Grand Gadget Days' sale: Up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles and more

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone यूजर्स को मिल रहा है 1GB फ्री डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

3GB रैम के साथ लॉन्च हुआ ऑनर 10 लाइट का नया वेरिएंट, जानें कीमत

PUBG खेलते हुए ट्रेन की चपेट में आए दो युवकों की मौत

Apex Legends ने 3.5 लाख चीटर्स को किया बैन, गेम खेलते वक्त कर रहे थे बेईमानी

आज से सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा सैमसंग Galaxy A10 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India
News
Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India
Redmi AirDot and Redmi 1A Washing Machine Launched in China

News

Redmi AirDot and Redmi 1A Washing Machine Launched in China
Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far

News

Moto G7 India launch teased: Here's everything we know so far
Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

News

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online
Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year

News

Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year