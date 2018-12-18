comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site
News

Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

News

Motorola is rumored to launch four smartphones under its G7 series.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 12:14 PM IST
moto g7 play droid life main

Source: Droid-Life

Lenovo’s sub-brand Motorola is expected to launch its G7 series at the beginning of 2019. Rumors are rife that the company will take wraps off three smartphones and now, a fresh one suggests that there could be as many as four devices. These are likely to be the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play. The last smartphone has made its way to Eurasian Economic Commission certification website, confirming its presence.

The Moto G7 Play is labelled as XT1952-1, as per the EEC listing (spotted by 91Mobiles), and is seen running Android 9 Pie software. Having said that, there is a possibility that all the other devices under G7 series might come with Android 9 Pie right out-of-the-box.

The handset was earlier spotted on the FCC with a 2,820mAh battery under the hood. This would be quite a step down, as the Moto G6 Play was backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is also speculated to sport a single rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is rumored to be the cheapest among other devices. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset aided by Adreno 506 GPU.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

Besides, some renders suggest that the G7 series will flaunt the waterdrop notch design, earpiece and the sensors; however, the FCC images, indicate that the device would feature a classic rectangular screen, lacking cutout. The smartphone will also feature a USB Type-C port and a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

As of now, the pricing details are unknown. Additionally, Motorola is yet to confirm the existence of the Moto G7 series.

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android OS
  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

News

Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site
Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today

News

Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today
Poco F1 Android 9 Pie-based update now rolling out; Xiaomi official confirms

News

Poco F1 Android 9 Pie-based update now rolling out; Xiaomi official confirms
All Realme smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update in 2019

News

All Realme smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights