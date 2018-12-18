Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Lenovo’s sub-brand Motorola is expected to launch its G7 series at the beginning of 2019. Rumors are rife that the company will take wraps off three smartphones and now, a fresh one suggests that there could be as many as four devices. These are likely to be the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play. The last smartphone has made its way to Eurasian Economic Commission certification website, confirming its presence.

The Moto G7 Play is labelled as XT1952-1, as per the EEC listing (spotted by 91Mobiles), and is seen running Android 9 Pie software. Having said that, there is a possibility that all the other devices under G7 series might come with Android 9 Pie right out-of-the-box.

The handset was earlier spotted on the FCC with a 2,820mAh battery under the hood. This would be quite a step down, as the Moto G6 Play was backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is also speculated to sport a single rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is rumored to be the cheapest among other devices. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset aided by Adreno 506 GPU.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

Besides, some renders suggest that the G7 series will flaunt the waterdrop notch design, earpiece and the sensors; however, the FCC images, indicate that the device would feature a classic rectangular screen, lacking cutout. The smartphone will also feature a USB Type-C port and a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

As of now, the pricing details are unknown. Additionally, Motorola is yet to confirm the existence of the Moto G7 series.