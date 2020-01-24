comscore Moto G7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out to users | BGR India
Moto G7 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out

The latest Moto G7 Plus Android 10 update is likely to take a month before it reaches all devices globally by February 20, 2020.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 1:10 PM IST
Motorola is rolling out a new software update to the Moto G7 Plus smartphone for users based in Brazil and few other Latin American countries. The update brings the latest Moto G7 Plus Android 10 OS along with the month-old December 2019 Android security patch.

The latest update bumps up the software version to QPW30.61-21. However, its size is unknown at the moment. Motorola plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial rollout in Brazil is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes available on every device globally.

The update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. As per PiunikaWeb, the update is likely to take a month before it reaches all devices globally by February 20, 2020.

The new Android 10 software for the Moto G7 Plus brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a new gesture-based navigation system. Other big Android 10 features coming to Motorola G7 Plus include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Motorola G7 Plus features, specifications

The Moto G7 Plus smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2270 pixels) resolution. The device is available in two color options to choose from including, the Deep Indigo and Viva Red finish.

The Motorola G7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: January 24, 2020 1:10 PM IST

