comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

As per the listing, the Moto G7 Plus could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

  • Updated: February 7, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Moto G7 Case render

Image credit: AndroidPure

Ahead of the expected launch of Motorola’s Moto G7 series today, the smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking website GeekBench. Motorola is likely to unveil at least four devices at an event in Brazil today.

Right after the official render leak of Moto G7 lineup, one of the smartphone Moto G7 Plus has been listed on Geekbench. As per the listing, the Moto G7 Plus could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 paired with 4GB of RAM. It is also seen (via GSMArena) to be running latest Android 9 Pie.

Moto G7 series launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Also Read

Moto G7 series launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Going by the previous rumors and leaks, the Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature a 6.24-inch display, and it will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is likely to come in two storage variants – 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

On the other hand, the leaks also suggest that the Moto G7 will feature a 6.24-inch full-HD+ display, same as Moto G7 Plus. The Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, it could feature a 12-megapixel shooter as well.

It is further tipped to feature a teardrop notch at the front and may get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The Moto G7 is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage while the G7 Power could come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Other reports suggested that the Moto G7 Play will feature a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The Moto G7 Play will be a downgrade with 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Play will pack a 3,000mAh battery and are tipped to support fast charging.

Watch Video: Motorola One Power First Look / Hands on

The upcoming Motorola event is scheduled to begin at 10:00AM local time (or 5.30PM IST). Those interested will be able to watch the live stream via Motorola’s social media channels. Motorola is most likely launching the budget and mid-range Moto G7 smartphone series there, and we can expect the same to launch in India soon.

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Play
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 Processor
16MP+5MP
  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 11:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
Gaming
Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Vivo V15 Pro fully revealed in a teaser ahead of official launch

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

News

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

News

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

News

Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Vivo V15 Pro fully revealed in a teaser ahead of official launch
News
Vivo V15 Pro fully revealed in a teaser ahead of official launch
32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

News

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

News

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil