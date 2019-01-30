comscore
  Moto G7 Plus leaked hands-on images confirm waterdrop notch, dual cameras, stock Android
Moto G7 Plus leaked hands-on images confirm waterdrop notch, dual cameras, stock Android

Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature Snapdragon 636 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

  Updated: January 30, 2019 9:48 AM IST
Motorola G7 Plus leaked images

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Alleged hands-on images of the upcoming Moto G7 Plus have leaked online confirming the design of the smartphone. According to the images, the device will indeed come with a waterdrop-styled notch along with an edge-to-edge display, and a thick chin at the bottom. As previously reported, Motorola is all set to reveal the device as part of the upcoming Moto G7 series at a launch event in Brazil on February 7. As part of the G7 lineup, the company is expected to launch four devices including the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play, and the G7 Power.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time alleged renders or live images of the Moto G7 lineup have surfaced online. This fresh set of real-world hands-on images of the G7 Plus only seem to confirm what we already know about the device. The renders were initially shared by 91Mobiles. The images showcase the font, and back side of the device along with some additional images showcasing different software screens like the lock screen, app drawer, and settings page.

Taking a look at the back of the device, the company has added a dual-camera setup in a raised circular ring along with the LED flash module. Motorola has also added a fingerprint scanner on the curved back panel of the device with an embedded Motorola logo. The software screens indicate that the device will come with a near stock version of Android as part of the Android One program.

According to the previous reports, the device is likely to come with a 6.24-inch screen with FHD+ (2,270 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. G7 Plus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Talking about the camera department, the real dual camera setup will come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping while the front will pack an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. Other details indicate that the device will come with Face unlock while running on a 3,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 30, 2019 9:47 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 30, 2019 9:48 AM IST

