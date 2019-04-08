comscore
  Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications
Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

The base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Moto G7 Plus is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000).

  Published: April 8, 2019 4:29 PM IST
Motorola has launched a new color variant of the Moto G7 Plus in China. The new Viva Red color variant comes in two configurations. The base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Moto G7 Plus is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000), while the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost RMB 2,399 (approximately Rs 24,000). There is also an option to expand the storage using a microSD card slot.

The new color variant of the device will reportedly go on sale on April 11 in the country. As of now, it is unknown whether Motorola is planning to bring this new color variant of the Moto G7 Plus to the Indian market. As for the specifications of the Moto G7 Plus, the device packs a premium metal-glass sandwich design. The handset features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch design.

It supports 19:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2270 pixels resolution. The smartphone reportedly has 81 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU, which is accompanied by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Additionally, The smartphone offer users dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

In terms of camera department, the Moto G7 Plus comes with two cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera system includes a combination of a 16-megapixel primary RGB sensor + a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone packs a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor with 1080p video recording capability. It is fueled by a small 3,000mAh Li-ion battery with  27W Quick Charge 4 fast charging support via USB type C port.

The device ships with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Besides, there is also a fingerprint sensor at the back for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the device offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G7 Plus also support stereo speakers.

  Published Date: April 8, 2019 4:29 PM IST

