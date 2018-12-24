Moto G7 Power gets listed on GeekBench with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to bring four Moto G7 series smartphones next year. The alleged Moto G7 lineup – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play – was recently leaked in images showcasing full design and some key specifications.

While the Moto G7 Play and the standard Moto G7 have already been listed by the EEC and the FCC certification website, the Moto G7 Power has now been spotted on the Geekbench site running Android 9.0 Pie. According to the listing (spotted GizChina), the Moto G7 Power will pack MSM8953 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 14nm octa-core processor – under the hood. It is also seen packing 4GB of RAM along with Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Based on previous leaks, the Moto G7 Power is likely to feature a 6.22-inch notch display, which according to recent render leak can be a regular notch with a single selfie camera. Also, as the name suggests, the smartphone is expected to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Moto G7 Power is tipped to feature single rear snapper and a single selfie camera. These are said to be a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors respectively.

On GeekBench, the Moto G7 Power has been listed with a score of 1,286 for the single-core test, and 5,443 in multi-core tests. Interestingly, both scores are higher for the octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, so it is possible that Motorola may have used a new generation of chipset for the device, but these are all assumptions as of now.

All four Moto G7 series smartphones are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2019 by Lenovo. The Moto G6 series made its debut in April this year, but it is speculated that Moto G7 series may arrive a little early this time around.