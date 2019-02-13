comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G7 Power to soon launch in India with a price tag around Rs 14,500
News

Moto G7 Power to soon launch in India with a price tag around Rs 14,500

News

Motorola is claimed to have started delivering the Moto G7 Power to its distributors in India.

  • Updated: February 13, 2019 10:47 AM IST
moto-g7-power-india-launch

While there is no official word on the Moto G7 series India launch by Lenovo-owned company Motorola yet, a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims that at least the Moto G7 Power is coming to India very soon. The retailer has shared details of the launch and price of the Moto G7 Power on Twitter, however, the launch of other variants of the Moto G7 series is not known.

According to the retailer, the Moto G7 Power will get an MRP of Rs 18,999, and will be available offline for Rs 14,500. It is said to be available only in ceramic black color option in India. Motorola unveiled the new Moto G7-series of smartphones at an event in Brazil last week. The all-new 2019 Moto G7 lineup includes the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power smartphones. During the launch, Motorola did mention that Moto G7 series will roll out globally around mid-February, but did not share an India-specific release schedule.

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play launched: Price, Specifications and features

Also Read

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play launched: Price, Specifications and features

All four Moto G7 series phones have gone on sale in Brazil and Mexico already. In terms of pricing, the Moto G7 Power, which is reportedly coming to India for Rs 14,500 (MRP Rs 18,999), is retailing in Brazil at $249 (approximately Rs 17,800).

All Moto G7 series smartphones run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, which is currently the latest version of Android. The Moto G7 Power is company’s big battery smartphone with 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to eight hours worth of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

Moto G7 Power specifications and features

The Moto G7 Power comes with a slightly smaller screen than the Moto G7 and G7 Plus. It includes a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution display with a regular wide notch. It features octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with 32GB of inbuilt storage and 3GB of RAM.

Watch: Motorola One Power First Look

In terms of the camera, Motorola has included a 12-megapixel single camera at the back, while the front packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Moto G7 Power’s major highlight is its 5,000mAh battery. Motorola claims that the battery will offer 55 hours backup in one single charge, which is more than 2 days time.

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Power

Motorola Moto G7 Power
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 632 SoC
12MP
  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 10:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

News

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

News

Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers

News

BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers
Google being probed by India's antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android dominance

News

Google being probed by India's antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android dominance

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too