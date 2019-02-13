Moto G7 Power to soon launch in India with a price tag around Rs 14,500

While there is no official word on the Moto G7 series India launch by Lenovo-owned company Motorola yet, a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims that at least the Moto G7 Power is coming to India very soon. The retailer has shared details of the launch and price of the Moto G7 Power on Twitter, however, the launch of other variants of the Moto G7 series is not known.

According to the retailer, the Moto G7 Power will get an MRP of Rs 18,999, and will be available offline for Rs 14,500. It is said to be available only in ceramic black color option in India. Motorola unveiled the new Moto G7-series of smartphones at an event in Brazil last week. The all-new 2019 Moto G7 lineup includes the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power smartphones. During the launch, Motorola did mention that Moto G7 series will roll out globally around mid-February, but did not share an India-specific release schedule.

All four Moto G7 series phones have gone on sale in Brazil and Mexico already. In terms of pricing, the Moto G7 Power, which is reportedly coming to India for Rs 14,500 (MRP Rs 18,999), is retailing in Brazil at $249 (approximately Rs 17,800).

Update – #MotoG7Power is available only in ceramic black colour in India pic.twitter.com/vP54D2lKEm — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) February 12, 2019

All Moto G7 series smartphones run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, which is currently the latest version of Android. The Moto G7 Power is company’s big battery smartphone with 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to eight hours worth of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

Moto G7 Power specifications and features

The Moto G7 Power comes with a slightly smaller screen than the Moto G7 and G7 Plus. It includes a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution display with a regular wide notch. It features octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with 32GB of inbuilt storage and 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera, Motorola has included a 12-megapixel single camera at the back, while the front packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Moto G7 Power’s major highlight is its 5,000mAh battery. Motorola claims that the battery will offer 55 hours backup in one single charge, which is more than 2 days time.