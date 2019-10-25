comscore Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play unveiled: Full specs, price and other details
  • Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details
Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details

The Motorola Moto G8 Play offers a 6.2-inch notched display, a Helio P70 SoC, triple rear cameras and more. The Moto E6 Play features a 5.5-inch display. Read on to know more about these Motorola phones.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 9:33 AM IST
Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play

Motorola has launched its latest Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. This handset features a triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam, a Snapdragon 665 SoC and more. Just yesterday, the company also unveiled Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play phones in Brazil. The Moto G8 Play is priced at BRL 1,099 (approximately Rs 19,420), whereas the Moto E6 Play costs EUR 109 (approximately Rs 8,500). Read on to know more about these two devices.

Moto G8 Play features, specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Play has been launched with a 6.2-inch notched display with HD+ (720 x 1520) resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. Motorola is offering this handset in only one variant – 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Users will also be able to expand the internal storage of the device. On the photography front, the company has added three cameras on the rear side.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India; Price, specifications

This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors, supporting 117-degree wide-angle and depth sensing. For capturing selfies, the handset sports an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The new Moto phone packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The device supports 10W charging, and comes with a splash-resistant body. There is a fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first smartphone with a pop-up camera

Moto E6 Play features, specifications

The Moto E6 Play is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The handset is being offered in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. This smartphone comes with a compact 5.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display. In terms of camera department, Motorola has added a single 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. It is fueled by a small 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It has a splash-resistant body as well.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Plus
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: October 25, 2019 9:33 AM IST

