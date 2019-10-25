Motorola has launched its latest Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. This handset features a triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam, a Snapdragon 665 SoC and more. Just yesterday, the company also unveiled Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play phones in Brazil. The Moto G8 Play is priced at BRL 1,099 (approximately Rs 19,420), whereas the Moto E6 Play costs EUR 109 (approximately Rs 8,500). Read on to know more about these two devices.

Moto G8 Play features, specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Play has been launched with a 6.2-inch notched display with HD+ (720 x 1520) resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. Motorola is offering this handset in only one variant – 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Users will also be able to expand the internal storage of the device. On the photography front, the company has added three cameras on the rear side.

This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors, supporting 117-degree wide-angle and depth sensing. For capturing selfies, the handset sports an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The new Moto phone packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The device supports 10W charging, and comes with a splash-resistant body. There is a fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto E6 Play features, specifications

The Moto E6 Play is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The handset is being offered in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. This smartphone comes with a compact 5.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display. In terms of camera department, Motorola has added a single 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. It is fueled by a small 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It has a splash-resistant body as well.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Plus Price 13999 Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh