Motorola is gearing up to host a launch event in Brazil on October 24. As per reports, it plans to take the wraps off its G8 series of smartphones. We have already come across leaks around the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus. The latest leak to surface online is around the Moto G8 Play. As the name suggests, it will be the successor to the Moto G7 Play.

Alleged hands-on photos of the Moto G8 Play have surfaced ahead of launch. The photos, if real, give us a glimpse of the front and back panels of the upcoming smartphone. The photos have surfaced online courtesy of Brazilian publication Tudocelular.com. It is worth noting that the hands-on photos are in line with previous renders.

Moto G8 Play features, specifications, prices (expected)

The front part of the device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a generous bottom bezel. A sticker on the front reveals that the device will come with an octa-core SoC under the hood. While there is no name, it is likely to be a MediaTek chipset. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery.

As seen on the back, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup. There are two camera islands seen at the back. One houses two lenses and the LED flash. A third camera sensor is placed separately at the top. Also seen is a physical fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola logo.

As per reports, the upcoming Moto G8 Play will retail at BRL 1,099, which roughly translates to Rs 18,800. As mentioned, the smartphone will launch on October 24 alongside the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus. There’s however no word from Motorola on an India launch.

Features Motorola Moto G7 Play Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.7-inch Max Vision display-720 x 1512 pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh