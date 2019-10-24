comscore Motorola Moto G8 Plus leaked: Expected prices, features, and more
  Moto G8 Plus leak reveals key details ahead of official launch today
Moto G8 Plus leak reveals key details ahead of official launch today

The Moto G8 series launching today is likely to include three models. These will be the Moto G8, Moto G8 Play, and the Moto G8 Plus.

Motorola is gearing up for a launch event later today, where it will be unveiling its Moto G8 series. Though we are a few hours away from the launch, there’s no stopping the constant leaks. The latest leak reveals quite a bit about the Moto G8 Plus, leaving very little to the imagination.

The Moto G8 Plus has basically been listed on Geekbench, which confirms a host of key features and specifications. As per the listing, the Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The device is seen scoring 314 in single-core test, and 1,264 in multi-core test.

Motorola, Moto G8 Plus, GeekbenchPhotography will be among the USPs of the Moto G8 Plus. It is likely to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide Action camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, this Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For security, there will be a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options likely to be included are dual-SIM card slots, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is however likely to soon get an update to Android 10.

While the focus will be on the Moto G8 Plus, the Lenovo-owned company is also likely to unveil two more devices. As a part of the new Moto G8 series, the company is likely to unveil the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Play smartphones. Motorola’s launch event is taking place in Brazil. It kicks off at 9:30AM CT, which is 8:00PM in India.

