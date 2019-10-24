Motorola is all set to launch its latest Moto G8 Plus smartphone in Brazil today. The successor to the Moto G7 Plus could feature a triple-lens setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is widely rumored to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. The Moto G8 Plus launch will kick off at 9:30AM CT, which is 8:00PM in India.

Moto G8 Plus specifications, features (expected)

Rumors are rife that the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch display, which will offer a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to come with a waterdrop-style notched display. This Motorola phone is tipped to pack a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. This is the same chipset also found on the Realme 5 as well as Xiaomi Mi A3.

Motorola plans to offer this device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, we might see 4+128GB, 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants as well. In the Moto G8 Plus, the company is planning to use a 48-megapixel main camera. The sensor will have a wider f/1.79 aperture and support 4-in-1 pixel binning for a 12-megapixel image. The second camera is said to be a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle shooter paired with a third 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, this Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. and a rear fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options could be NFC, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM, wireless LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device will debut as part of Android One program, as per a report. It is likely to ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be updated to Android 10 later.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Plus Price – Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh