comscore Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G8 Power leaks on Amazon, reveals Snapdragon 665, quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more
News

Moto G8 Power leaks on Amazon, reveals Snapdragon 665, quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more

News

The Moto G8 Power specifications revealed in the leak fall in line with the leaks we saw in the past.

  • Updated: February 6, 2020 2:35 PM IST
Motorola Moto G8 Power

E-commerce website Amazon has listed the Motorola Moto G8 Power on the site. The listing reveals some specifications of the phone ahead of the official launch. The phone was previously spotted on Geekbench and other certification sites. However, there was no official communication regarding the phone.

Related Stories


Now the Amazon listing reveals that the phone will come in two colour variants. These are black and blue. The listing also lets us have a good look at the design of the phone. However, there are no pricing details yet. The listing was first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt.

The Moto G8 Power sports a quad-camera on the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The quad-camera has one lens separated from the other three. Further, there is an LED flash unit next to the sensor. The fingerprint scanner has the brand’s traditional ‘M’ embedded in it. On the front, the Motorola Moto G8 Power features a punch-hole camera. The power and volume buttons of the phone are visible on the right edge of the phone.

Moto G8 Power specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 is listed with a few specifications. The phone will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ display along with a Snapdragon 665 SoC. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G8 Power will also feature dual-SIM slots and run Android 10 out of the box. There is also a large 5,000mAh battery on the device. Moreover, the phone also features stereo speakers.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Moto G8 Power will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The main lens in the setup is a 16-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro-lens. The resolutions and type of the other two lenses are still unknown.

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images, reveals punch-hole display

Also Read

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images, reveals punch-hole display

The specifications we see actually align with the Moto G8 Power leaks we saw in the past. This could mean that other leaked information could also perhaps be true. If this is the case, the G8 Power could feature two more 8-megapixel lenses. The front camera could be a 25-megapixel lens. The leaks also suggested that the phone could offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi. There is still no word on when the smartphone will officially launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 2:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 6, 2020 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
News
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

News

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

News

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more
Google and Amazon are bigger concerns, says Microsoft s Xbox boss

Gaming

Google and Amazon are bigger concerns, says Microsoft s Xbox boss
Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details
Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price

News

Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price
Moto Z3 Play starts receiving January 2020 security patch

News

Moto Z3 Play starts receiving January 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A70s ऑफलाइन मार्केट में 2 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Moto Z3 Play को मिला जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Essential Phone PH-1 को मिला फरवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच, जानें फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor ने Marvel X इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल को किया पेश, ये हैं खूबियां

Delhi Auto Expo 2020 : Reliance Jio ने पेश की कनेक्टेड कार टेक्नोलॉजी

News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
News
Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

News

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report
OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover