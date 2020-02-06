E-commerce website Amazon has listed the Motorola Moto G8 Power on the site. The listing reveals some specifications of the phone ahead of the official launch. The phone was previously spotted on Geekbench and other certification sites. However, there was no official communication regarding the phone.

Now the Amazon listing reveals that the phone will come in two colour variants. These are black and blue. The listing also lets us have a good look at the design of the phone. However, there are no pricing details yet. The listing was first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt.

The Moto G8 Power sports a quad-camera on the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The quad-camera has one lens separated from the other three. Further, there is an LED flash unit next to the sensor. The fingerprint scanner has the brand’s traditional ‘M’ embedded in it. On the front, the Motorola Moto G8 Power features a punch-hole camera. The power and volume buttons of the phone are visible on the right edge of the phone.

Moto G8 Power specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 is listed with a few specifications. The phone will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ display along with a Snapdragon 665 SoC. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G8 Power will also feature dual-SIM slots and run Android 10 out of the box. There is also a large 5,000mAh battery on the device. Moreover, the phone also features stereo speakers.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Moto G8 Power will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The main lens in the setup is a 16-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro-lens. The resolutions and type of the other two lenses are still unknown.

The specifications we see actually align with the Moto G8 Power leaks we saw in the past. This could mean that other leaked information could also perhaps be true. If this is the case, the G8 Power could feature two more 8-megapixel lenses. The front camera could be a 25-megapixel lens. The leaks also suggested that the phone could offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi. There is still no word on when the smartphone will officially launch.