Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and offers

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 9,499 and comes in only one storage option with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 8:34 AM IST
Photo Credit: HDblog.it

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale via Flipkart today. The company recently surprised the market by revising the price of One Fusion+ smartphone. The device had received a lot of accolades for its launch price but Motorola undid the sentiment with a sudden price increase. However, it seems to have kept the price of Moto G8 Power Lite the same. The budget device will go on sale at 12:00 PM IST via Flipkart. With this device, Motorola is trying to win back the lost market share. Also Read - Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 9,499 and comes in only one storage option. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a dedicated memory card slot. By offering only one storage option, Motorola is following a new trend followed by brands like Infinix and Realme as well. The smartphone seems to have garnered good interest from consumers in this segment. For the G8 Power Lite, the real challenge comes from devices like the Narzo 10A, Realme C3, and Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, full specifications

Offers

During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC goes on sale today: Check price, full specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Lite specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch.

On the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G8 Power Lite also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes in Royal and Arctic Blue color options. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses a micro-USB port. We haven’t had a chance to review this device but it is certainly up against some tough competition.

  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 8:34 AM IST

