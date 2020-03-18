Moto G8 Power Lite spotted on Google Play Console

Smartphone maker Motorola has launched several smartphones in the past few weeks. These devices include the budget Moto G8, the entry-level Moto E6s and the mid-premium Motorola RAZR. However, the company is not done launching new smartphones after unveiling three devices in the last one month. According to the latest information online, the company seems to be gearing up to launch yet another smartphone. The new smartphone will likely be the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. This is not the first time that we have heard about the G8 Power Lite. As per a report, renders of the smartphone leaked online at the beginning of this month.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications and design leaked; details

According to a report from 91Mobiles, important aspects of the Moto G8 Power Lite have surfaced online. The leaked information includes the details specifications and the possible design of the smartphone. Taking a closer look, the unreleased smartphone was just spotted on Google Play Console. This listing comes just weeks after the Geekbench, and Bluetooth SIC listings. The report also noted that the design present on the Google Play Console is different from what we saw earlier this month. It is possible that the Play Console listing may feature an incorrect thumbnail. Regardless, let’s take a closer look at the leaked specifications of the Moto G8 Power Lite.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will run on MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Motorola is likely to add a 4GB RAM variant along with an HD+ display. The company is likely to launch multiple RAM and storage combinations for the smartphone to offer more options. It is also interesting to note that the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie instead of the latest Android 10 OS.

Taking a look at past reports, the smartphone is also expected to feature Bluetooth v4.2 along with usual connectivity options. These options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is also expected to feature a large battery.