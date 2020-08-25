comscore Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play | BGR India
Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play

The Moto G9 will be launched worldwide under the name Moto G9 Play, but it will have the same specifications.

  Published: August 25, 2020 9:39 PM IST
Motorola Moto G9

The Moto G9, presented recently by Motorola in India, will be launched on the global market under the name of Moto G9 Play, but its specifications will be exactly the same. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Moto G9 Play is still an affordable mid-range smartphone. But even so, the specifications brought by it are no less attractive and ready to compete with other brands in the same segment. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Moto G9 Play specifications

Starting from the display, the Moto G9 Play comes packing a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD screen that offers HD Plus resolution. The device has a small notch on the top. It is home to a single 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls. On the back, we get a triple-camera setup built into a square camera module similar to the Moto E7 Plus, which is also coming soon. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

The three cameras consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture using Quad Pixel technology. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is then accompanied by an LED flash. Motorola has also equipped the camera on this new smartphone with various photography features, such as Night Vision mode, High-res zoom, HDR, AR stickers, Face beauty on the front camera, and many more. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Motorola’s new smartphone relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Complementing the specifications, there is a fingerprint sensor that is placed on the back for added security. It also supports Face unlock feature, NFC, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz). Moreover, it has a 3.5mm headset jack, and it runs the Android 10 operating system.

Moto G9 Play price and availability

Meanwhile, to make it usable all day long, the Moto G9 Play has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which is claimed to last for two days. Charging should also be faster thanks to 20W TurboPower support. The Moto G9 Play already appears on Motorola websites in Europe and will start at €169. In the UK, the price will start at £159. For the Indian market, the device was launch with a price tag of INR 11,499. In India and Europe, it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colors. But in other markets, it should get a pink finish version.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 25, 2020 9:39 PM IST

Motorola Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

11499

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Best Sellers