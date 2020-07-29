comscore Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging
News

Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

News

Motorola is likely to announce the latest Moto G9 product in the mid-range segment with Qualcomm or MediaTek chipset.

  • Updated: July 29, 2020 7:12 PM IST
motorola-moto-g8-plus-4

Motorola has been teasing the launch of a new Moto smartphone. And this week, we have more details coming out in the open about the Moto G9 Plus. This month the company has launched three new smartphones. It launched the Motorola One Fusion on July 2 , after which the company has launched Moto G5 Plus and Motorola One Vision Plus. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images

And now, we’re are set for the launch of the Moto G9 Plus. As per a new report, the phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery and support 30W fast charging technology. The details emerged via the TUV Rheinland certification by folks at MySmartPrice this week. Also Read - Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, G7 Power kernel source codes released

Watch: BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

From the looks of it, Moto G9 Plus will come powered by a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset. The phone will be the successor to the Moto G8 Plus from last year. Which gives us a fair idea about what to expect from the upcoming model. The phone could sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a punch hole cut out for the front camera. It could come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, with storage up to 128GB. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

As is the case these days, the Moto G9 Plus could feature quad rear cameras. We expect the Moto phone to get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like most other Moto phones in recent times, it will run on the Android 10 stock version. And now we also have clarity about its battery and charging setup.

Google Stadia will now work on 4G and 5G mobile data

Also Read

Google Stadia will now work on 4G and 5G mobile data

Moto G9 Play spotted

In addition to Moto G9 Plus. the G9 Play was recently spotted via the Geekbench database. The listing shared some specifications regarding the device including the processor, RAM, and the operating system. As per the listing, the device will run on an Octa-core CPU with a base-clock of 1.8GHz. The report hints that the device may be running on the Snapdragon 662 SoC as per the benchmark results. For some context, the listing indicates a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1370. These numbers are lower than that of the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 7:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 29, 2020 7:12 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 665 SoC
48MP + 16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text
News
Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text
Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

News

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

News

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support

Wearables

Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support

Xiaomi patents new phone design to store wireless earbuds

News

Xiaomi patents new phone design to store wireless earbuds

Most Popular

Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

Xiaomi patents new phone design to store wireless earbuds

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

News

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon
Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support

Wearables

Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord Review : मिड रेंज सेगमेंट का किंंग

जियो अपने अगले Jio Phone को इस नाम से कर सकती है लॉन्च, सामने आई कुछ डिटेल्स

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review : मिड बजट सेगमेंट में बेहतर है कैमरा क्वालिटी

Chinese app ban: TikTok ऐप की हो सकती है वापसी, भारत में डाटा सेंटर बनाने को तैयार

OnePlus जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है एक और सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon
News
Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon
Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

News

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text
Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

News

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data
Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

News

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing
Xiaomi patents new phone design to store wireless earbuds

News

Xiaomi patents new phone design to store wireless earbuds

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers