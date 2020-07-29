Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

Motorola has been teasing the launch of a new Moto smartphone. And this week, we have more details coming out in the open about the Moto G9 Plus. This month the company has launched three new smartphones. It launched the Motorola One Fusion on July 2 , after which the company has launched Moto G5 Plus and Motorola One Vision Plus. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images

And now, we’re are set for the launch of the Moto G9 Plus. As per a new report, the phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery and support 30W fast charging technology. The details emerged via the TUV Rheinland certification by folks at MySmartPrice this week. Also Read - Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, G7 Power kernel source codes released

From the looks of it, Moto G9 Plus will come powered by a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset. The phone will be the successor to the Moto G8 Plus from last year. Which gives us a fair idea about what to expect from the upcoming model. The phone could sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a punch hole cut out for the front camera. It could come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, with storage up to 128GB. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

As is the case these days, the Moto G9 Plus could feature quad rear cameras. We expect the Moto phone to get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like most other Moto phones in recent times, it will run on the Android 10 stock version. And now we also have clarity about its battery and charging setup.

Moto G9 Play spotted

In addition to Moto G9 Plus. the G9 Play was recently spotted via the Geekbench database. The listing shared some specifications regarding the device including the processor, RAM, and the operating system. As per the listing, the device will run on an Octa-core CPU with a base-clock of 1.8GHz. The report hints that the device may be running on the Snapdragon 662 SoC as per the benchmark results. For some context, the listing indicates a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1370. These numbers are lower than that of the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

