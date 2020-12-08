Moto G9 Power is all set to launch in India today through a virtual event at 12noon. Last week, Motorola launched the Moto G 5G smartphone in the country at an attractive price tag. The Moto G9 Power is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. The exact pricing of the smartphone is yet to be announced. Also Read - Moto G 5G in pictures: Stock Android with next-gen performance

The Moto G9 Power was announced last month in Europe alongside the Moto G9, the Moto G9 Plus, and the Moto G9 Play. The Indian model of the smartphone is said to be the same as the global version. Some of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone include a massive 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and hole punch design. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G Review: An Amazing Android Experience

Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the Motorola Moto G9 Power will be available on Flipkart once it is launched in India. The phone is already listed on the e-commerce platform. In Europe, the smartphone is priced at EUR 199 (roughly around Rs 17,800) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. In India too, the phone’s price could be similar. The smartphone comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options. Also Read - Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

Moto G9 Power specifications (expected)

The Motorola phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10. The phone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.