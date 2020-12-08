Moto G9 Power has officially been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 11,999 days after the launch of Moto G 5G. It comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further through a microSD card. The Moto G9 Power will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart starting December 15 in two colour options including Electric Violet and Metallic Sage. Also Read - Moto G9 Power India launch today: Expected specs and price

The smartphone was initially launched in Europe last month with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,800). This means, in India, the phone is aggressively priced when compared to the global market. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include the massive 6000mah battery with fast charging support, triple rear cameras, among others. Also Read - Moto G 5G in pictures: Stock Android with next-gen performance

Moto G9 Power specifications

The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G Review: An Amazing Android Experience

On the camera front, the smartphone comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The phone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Moto G9 Power price in India

The smartphone comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded through microSD card support. The model is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone is already listed on Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power sale date

The phone will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart starting December 15. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.