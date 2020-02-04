comscore Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released | BGR India
Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released on GitHub

With an unlocked bootloader, flashing custom ROMs on the Moto One Power and One Hyper will now become easier.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 4:33 PM IST
motorola one power review - image 1

Image Credit: Rajat Sharma

Motorola recently rolled out the Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Plus smartphone. Now, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has released the kernel source code for the Moto One Hyper and Moto One Power devices. The release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for both the handsets.

The company is embracing developer support like Realme and Xiaomi with its newest devices. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. This is big news for developers and tinkerers who like flashing custom ROMs on their smartphones. The Kernal source code is based on the latest Android 10 OS.

As the kernel source code has officially been released by Motorola, both the Moto One Hyper and One Power smartphones now comply with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Users can now flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS and RessurectionRemix, among others.

The popular ROMs for the Moto One Hyper are likely to take some time before appearing, as the smartphone comes with a front pop-up motorized camera setup. However, users with an unlocked bootloader can now check out the unofficial port of OmniROM for the device.

Moto One Hyper features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Motorola One Hyper has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. It also comes with a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Moto One Power features, specifications

To recall, the Motorola One Power made its debut back in August 2018. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Full-HD LTPS display. It also comes with a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 4:33 PM IST

