Motorola hyped up the world with the launch of its revamped Moto Razr 2019, the world’s second foldable device and first clamshell phone. The phone’s vertically folding screen was one that wasn’t exactly perfect but was a necessary step in the direction. Now, Motorola has revealed that a possible successor of the Razr will also implement the clamshell design.

According to a report by Techradar, two key people who were behind the development of the new Razr have suggested that the next phone will carry over the same basic design along with improvements.

Watch: Top 5 features of Moto Razr

The two people were Ruben Castano, Vice President of consumer experience design and Carl Steen, director of product management. The improvements spoken of will include better specifications, reports the publication. The original Moto Razr was called out by many for the mediocre specifications it offered at a premium pricing.

The next Moto Razr (Moto Razr 2020?) could likely feature a flagship-level Snapdragon 800 series processor. One of the main reasons according to Steen for the use of a 700 series processor was that the phone did not feature a QHD display that would have made full use of the Snapdragon 800 series SoC capabilities.

Steen also mentioned that Motorola would like to pursue elements like 5G in its next-generation devices. What will, however, remain the same in the next device is a major part of the design and form factor.

“As we think about future devices, we’re really looking at how to optimize that [form factor] said Steen, “for example, the QuickView Display – we’re looking at ways to make an even [richer] experience”.

Motorola is also likely to make some changes to the secondary display in its new phone. The second display may be bigger and add more features. The publication also reported that Motorola’s Moto Razr 2019 was not the only foldable device the brand was working on. Apparently, the brand also wanted to make a flexible screen smartwatch.

Note that all these expectations are still verbal and none should be treated as confirmed improvements for the next phone. We’ll likely find out more about Motorola’s next bunch of folding products when the leaks or teases start coming out.