comscore Moto Razr 2 could feature similar design, better specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design with better specifications: Report
News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design with better specifications: Report

News

According to a report, Motorola's next folding phone could feature a similar design to the Razr 2019, but with better specifications.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 2:36 PM IST
motorola-moto-razr-2019

Motorola hyped up the world with the launch of its revamped Moto Razr 2019, the world’s second foldable device and first clamshell phone. The phone’s vertically folding screen was one that wasn’t exactly perfect but was a necessary step in the direction. Now, Motorola has revealed that a possible successor of the Razr will also implement the clamshell design.

Related Stories


According to a report by Techradar, two key people who were behind the development of the new Razr have suggested that the next phone will carry over the same basic design along with improvements.

Watch: Top 5 features of Moto Razr

The two people were Ruben Castano, Vice President of consumer experience design and Carl Steen, director of product management. The improvements spoken of will include better specifications, reports the publication. The original Moto Razr was called out by many for the mediocre specifications it offered at a premium pricing.

The next Moto Razr (Moto Razr 2020?) could likely feature a flagship-level Snapdragon 800 series processor. One of the main reasons according to Steen for the use of a 700 series processor was that the phone did not feature a QHD display that would have made full use of the Snapdragon 800 series SoC capabilities.

Steen also mentioned that Motorola would like to pursue elements like 5G in its next-generation devices. What will, however, remain the same in the next device is a major part of the design and form factor.

“As we think about future devices, we’re really looking at how to optimize that [form factor] said Steen, “for example, the QuickView Display – we’re looking at ways to make an even [richer] experience”.

Motorola is also likely to make some changes to the secondary display in its new phone. The second display may be bigger and add more features. The publication also reported that Motorola’s Moto Razr 2019 was not the only foldable device the brand was working on. Apparently, the brand also wanted to make a flexible screen smartwatch.

Motorola Razr teardown reveals it is almost impossible to repair

Also Read

Motorola Razr teardown reveals it is almost impossible to repair

Note that all these expectations are still verbal and none should be treated as confirmed improvements for the next phone. We’ll likely find out more about Motorola’s next bunch of folding products when the leaks or teases start coming out.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
News
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

News

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

News

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G with 65W charger, 64MP quad camera launched in India: Price, specifications, sale offers

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G with 65W charger, 64MP quad camera launched in India: Price, specifications, sale offers
Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design
Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

News

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Updates : आज लॉन्च होगा भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

Vivo जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाली है 5जी स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके खास फीचर

Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design
Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works
Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

News

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India