Motorola’s very first folding clamshell phone has been launched for quite a while now. The phone itself needs no introduction. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales for the Moto Razr 2019 didn’t kick off in India. However, now that restrictions are beginning to come down, you can finally get your hands on one. Also Read - Moto Razr foldable smartphone to launch tomorrow in India, gets listed on Flipkart

The Moto Razr 2019 was originally supposed to go on sale in the country from April 2, 2020. Now the company can finally start selling the phone from May 8 as E-commerce portals in the country like Amazon and Flipkart are allowed to deliver non-essential goods. The sales are still not exactly available, being open only to the green and orange zones. So if you live in one of the red zone areas, you still have to wait to purchase the phone. Also Read - Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design with better specifications: Report

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The Moto Razr 2019 is priced at Rs 1,24,999 in India and can be purchased from Flipkart in the Noir Black color variant. The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls. Also Read - Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

The Moto Razr 2019 also features two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. The foldable device packs a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. It supports 15W fast-charging as well.