Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

Moto Razr foldable smartphone to launch tomorrow in India, gets listed on Flipkart

Moto Razr is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark. It will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the only other foldable clamshell phone in India.

  • Published: March 15, 2020 1:27 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (10)

The first folding smartphone by Motorola, the iconic Moto Razr is about to launch in India tomorrow on March 16, 2020. Now the phone is already listed on Flipkart, days ahead of its launch. The dedicated page states “Prepare to #feeltheflip ”. There is still no word on how much the smartphone will cost in India.

The Moto Razr 2019 is priced at $1,499 (about Rs 1.10 lacs) in the US and we may see a similar price tag in India. Motorola launched the phone back in November 2019 as the first folding smartphone from the brand. It is also the first phone with a clamshell design.

In India, the folding Moto Razr will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the recent Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Fold is a bigger, more powerful device. It is hence, also priced a lot higher. However, the recently launched  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also a similar clamshell designed phone.

Moto Razr features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola phone has two screens. The outer one is a small 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is perhaps the most underwhelming aspect of the expensive phone.

Motorola RAZR First Impressions: A tryst with nostalgia

The Moto Razr measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm in dimensions when unfolded. When folded, these figures are 72 x 94 x 14mm. The phone weighs about 205 grams. It’s available in a single Noir Black color variant. The phone houses a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Also, the handset supports e-SIM only. The Moto Razr is supposed to feature a zero-gap hinge that doesn’t leave any gap when the device is folded in half.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2020 1:27 PM IST

