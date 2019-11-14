Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor launched

The Moto Razr needs no introduction. It was an iconic phone that sold like crazy, before the Android and iOS platforms became popular. And if you thought that Nokia is the only one launching nostalgic phones in a modern avatar, Motorola has joined the list. The company has revived the iconic Moto Razr, which is still a clamshell phone with two displays. But the addition is, Samsung Galaxy Fold-like foldable screen on the inside. Here is all you need to know.

Moto Razr price and availability

The Moto Razr is a premium smartphone available for $1,500, approximately Rs 108,000. It has been launched in the US. There is no word on Indian availability. But considering the fact the Motorola India Twitter handle has the cover picture of Moto Razr, we can be hopeful of it coming to India.

Moto Razr detailed

The new Moto Razr still has a folding form factor. When the clip is closed, you get a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600×800 pixels resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. Just below the screen is a 16-megapixel camera. When clicking selfies, the outer screen acts like a view finder. There is no ultra-wide or telephoto lens or depth sensor, but it supports AI portrait mode.

On the inside, you get a big 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display that runs at HD resolution of 2142x876pixels and it has an aspect ratio of 21:9. On the inside, just above the screen, you have the earpiece for calls, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calling. The Moto Razr ditches the 3.5-mm headphone jack, and relies on Bluetooth and USB Type-C port for audio.

At the heart of Moto Razr is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 2,510mAh non-removable battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging. What’s more, the foldable smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS, comes with eSIM connectivity and has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There is also water repellent nano coating, so you don’t have to worry about accidental spills and splashes. Just ensure that you don’t dunk it in the water or swimming pool.