Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999: Specs, features
Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999: Specs, features

Moto Tab G70 LTE with 2K display, 13MP rear camera will be available for purchase on Flipkart during Republic Day sale.

Moto Tab G70 LTE price in India

Moto Tab G70 LTE, the new Android tablet from Motorola has been launched in India. The tablet with a 2K LCD display, MediaTek Helio G90T has been placed in sub-Rs 25,000 price bracket. The Moto Tab G70 LTE will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

Moto Tab G70 LTE price in India, availability

Moto Tab G70 LTE will be available for a price of Rs 21,999 for the single 4GB/64GB storage model. The tablet will be up for pre-order via Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale. Customers can grab the device at Rs 21,249 with 10 percent instant discount on an ICICI Bank card. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here’s what we know about it so far

Moto Tab G70 LTE specifications

Moto Tab G70 LTE sports an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The panel is claimed TUV Rheinland certified to reduce blue light emission. Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB native storage. It runs on Android 11 OS. The Moto tab comes with a dedicated Google Kids space, along with access to 10,000 teacher-approved apps for children Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

The tablet features a sleek design with a two-tone shade on the backside. It is cited to have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. A single rear camera sits on the top left side (when placed in vertical position) featuring a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For video calls, the tablet offers an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new Motorola tablet packs a huge 7,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging tech. It boasts a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity-wise, the tablet include- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall-effect sensor, and ambient light sensor. It will be available in Modernist Teal colour shade. Notably, the new Moto Tab G70 LTE will be the second to be added to the portfolio, after Moto Tab G20 that was introduced in September 2021.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 2:28 PM IST

