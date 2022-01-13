comscore Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto Tab G70 with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 4GB RAM, and 7,700mAh battery launched in Brazil.

Moto Tab G70

Moto Tab G70, the latest tablet from Motorola has been launched in Brazil. The tablet features a 2K display, quad speakers will Dolby Atmos support, and carry a huge 7,700mAh battery. The new Moto Tab G70 will be introduced in the Indian market on January 18. A dedicated microsite is already live on Motorola’s exclusive e-retail partner Flipkart’s platform. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here’s what we know about it so far

Moto Tab G70 price, availability

Moto Tab G70 has been priced at BRL 2,399 (around Rs 28,000) in Brazil for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. The tablet is listed on Motorola’s official Brazilian website. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

Moto Tab G70 specifications, and features

The new Moto Tab G70 sports an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000 x 1,200-pixel resolution) display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet features a sleek Aluminium body. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent

The new Moto tablet also gets dedicated Google Kids space that is said to provide more than 10,000 teacher-approved apps for kids. For access, one will require a Google Account. As for the rest of the specs, Motorola has equipped a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. For video calls and still, the Moto Tab G70 gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For security, the Moto Tab G70 gets a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock support as well. It packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the device include GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port. As for the dimensions, the Motorola Moto Tab G70 measures 63×258.4×7.5mm. The tablet weighs 500 grams. It is available only in a single Green colour option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 8:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out PUBG New State update
Photo Gallery
From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out PUBG New State update
From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out latest PUBG New State update

Photo Gallery

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out latest PUBG New State update

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

Gaming

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

Gadgets you need if you are working from home again

Photo Gallery

Gadgets you need if you are working from home again

Back to work from home? Gadgets that you should have at your disposal

Photo Gallery

Back to work from home? Gadgets that you should have at your disposal

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Gaming

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Mobiles

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details
Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more
Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

हिंदी समाचार

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

5 राज्यों के चुनाव के लिए Twitter ने की धांसू तैयारी, यूजर्स को मिलेगी इलेक्शन की रियल टाइम डिटेल्स

पबजी न्यू स्टेट के नए सीजन के सर्वाइवल पास से लेकर रिवॉर्ड की हर जानकारी

Garena Free Fire Free Reward Today (13 January): आज फ्री पाएं बंडल, स्किन और बैकपैक समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

2022 में Free Fire के 5 बेस्ट Pets की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
News
Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters
Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

Gaming

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles
PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Gaming

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update
Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers