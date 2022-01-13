Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

Moto Tab G70, the latest tablet from Motorola has been launched in Brazil. The tablet features a 2K display, quad speakers will Dolby Atmos support, and carry a huge 7,700mAh battery. The new Moto Tab G70 will be introduced in the Indian market on January 18. A dedicated microsite is already live on Motorola’s exclusive e-retail partner Flipkart’s platform. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here’s what we know about it so far

Moto Tab G70 price, availability

Moto Tab G70 has been priced at BRL 2,399 (around Rs 28,000) in Brazil for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. The tablet is listed on Motorola’s official Brazilian website. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

Moto Tab G70 specifications, and features

The new Moto Tab G70 sports an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000 x 1,200-pixel resolution) display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet features a sleek Aluminium body. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent

The new Moto tablet also gets dedicated Google Kids space that is said to provide more than 10,000 teacher-approved apps for kids. For access, one will require a Google Account. As for the rest of the specs, Motorola has equipped a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. For video calls and still, the Moto Tab G70 gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For security, the Moto Tab G70 gets a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock support as well. It packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the device include GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port. As for the dimensions, the Motorola Moto Tab G70 measures 63×258.4×7.5mm. The tablet weighs 500 grams. It is available only in a single Green colour option.